Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $3.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOOF. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 5.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $5.08 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.