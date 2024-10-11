Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,436 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.1% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 26.8% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 457,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 56.9% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

PFE stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.35. 20,567,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,363,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

