Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PSX traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 334,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,656. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.86.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

