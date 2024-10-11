Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after buying an additional 1,020,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,044,000 after purchasing an additional 747,852 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,539,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,944 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $4,420,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $3,227,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 109.48%.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

