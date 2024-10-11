PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) versus Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Financial Survey

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) and Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

PMV Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and Amarillo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A -21.96% -19.80% Amarillo Biosciences -41,453.98% N/A -574.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

90.2% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Amarillo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and Amarillo Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$68.96 million ($1.33) -1.14 Amarillo Biosciences $20,000.00 0.00 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Amarillo Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than PMV Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PMV Pharmaceuticals and Amarillo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PMV Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 280.79%.

Summary

PMV Pharmaceuticals beats Amarillo Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases. The Medical division focuses on medical devices and developing technology to treat metabolism related diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Consumer division provides a range of nutraceutical and food supplement products that utilize a liposomal delivery system. It owns four issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; one patent is for a product promoting oral health; and three patents are associated with treatment of metabolic disorders. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

