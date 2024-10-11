Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 94.99 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 99.80 ($1.31). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27), with a volume of 2,695,586 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PHP

Primary Health Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70,000.00%.

About Primary Health Properties

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.