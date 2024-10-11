QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.11. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Quarry LP raised its stake in QuinStreet by 11,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.