Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $91,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

USMV stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,897 shares. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

