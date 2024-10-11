Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,116 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.75. 147,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.53. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $197.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

