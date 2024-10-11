Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.54. 352,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.81 and its 200-day moving average is $179.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $190.37.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

