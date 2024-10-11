Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.18. 997,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.85 and a fifty-two week high of $215.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.49. The company has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

