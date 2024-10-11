Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,107,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.44. The company had a trading volume of 247,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.29 and a fifty-two week high of $309.97.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.06.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

