Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $914.05. 608,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,731. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $868.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $906.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $850.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

