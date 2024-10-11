Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock worth $164,762,400. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Oracle Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.95. 3,059,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,527,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $484.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.03 and a 200 day moving average of $136.15. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

