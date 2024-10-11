Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 715 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,955,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.29. 51,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,566. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

