Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 874 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

SYK stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $352.32. 176,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,132. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $374.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.