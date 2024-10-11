Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 880 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,093. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

