Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,172 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 129,460 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 610,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50,172 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 218,187 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,156,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $300.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

