Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 90.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 144.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RELX opened at $46.36 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RELX. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

