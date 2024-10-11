Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 16,000 Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEN opened at $35.96 on Friday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.