Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 93,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 22,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $165,748.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,480.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 22,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $165,748.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 217,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,480.89. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 15,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $109,543.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,598.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,203 shares of company stock worth $549,922. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LIND opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $512.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.03. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LIND. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

