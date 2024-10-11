Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 20,500 Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Kaltura worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kaltura by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,691,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 702,240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 227,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaltura by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kaltura by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.75. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 155.01% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

