Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.79 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

