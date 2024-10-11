Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,015,000 after purchasing an additional 397,864 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 321,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 84,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

