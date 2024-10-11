Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 105.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

