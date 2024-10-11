Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 303.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDOW opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

