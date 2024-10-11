Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Scully Royalty worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Scully Royalty Stock Performance

SRL opened at $8.13 on Friday. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.00.

Scully Royalty Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

