Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price (up from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

ASM stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $165.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

