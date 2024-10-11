Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

