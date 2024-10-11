Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $421,000 in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 382,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 97,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invivyd by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 77,603 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Shares of IVVD stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.63. Invivyd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invivyd, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invivyd

(Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.