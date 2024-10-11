Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 26,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

TNA stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

