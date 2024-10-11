Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 6,100 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Geospace Technologies worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEOS. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,297,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 187,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 127,974 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.63. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Geospace Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.