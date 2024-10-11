Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 86,800 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 43.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,952 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOWL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

HOWL opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 578.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.