Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 107,100 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in Genasys by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genasys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 237,871 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNSS. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Genasys from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Genasys from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

GNSS stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Genasys Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $168.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 66.93% and a negative net margin of 108.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Culhane bought 17,587 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $46,605.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $99,605.55. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

