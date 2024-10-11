Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 26,312 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pure Cycle worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 14.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,071,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 135,985 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.92.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Featured Stories

