Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 800 Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sanara MedTech were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanara MedTech by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech Price Performance

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech ( NASDAQ:SMTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.