Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enerflex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 117.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enerflex by 17,674.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enerflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFXT opened at $6.57 on Friday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $814.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.87%.

Enerflex Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

