Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 43.3% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 53,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Performance

UWM stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.