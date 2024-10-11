Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Republic Services by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Republic Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $130,892,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,697,000 after purchasing an additional 182,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 235.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 255,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 178,969 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $203.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.65 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

