Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,357 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after acquiring an additional 212,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,991,000 after acquiring an additional 156,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $140.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.84. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $147.65.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,648.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.