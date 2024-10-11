Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,540 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $150.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

