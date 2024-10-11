Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,092 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,385,000 after buying an additional 849,750 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,007,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,536,000 after purchasing an additional 351,391 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 295,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,958,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 672,663 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Archrock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $270.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.61 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

