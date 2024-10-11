Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,249 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,492,000 after purchasing an additional 939,270 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in H&R Block by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,614,000 after purchasing an additional 758,827 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,081,000 after purchasing an additional 558,076 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in H&R Block by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 494,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $613,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,332,168.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

