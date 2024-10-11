Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 63,819 PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $83,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 76.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 54,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,309.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

