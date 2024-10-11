Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 1.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 0.2 %

EQT stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.