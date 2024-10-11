Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Separately, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

