Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,434,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 110.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

