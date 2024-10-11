Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,023 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after buying an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

