Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 113,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

BAR stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

