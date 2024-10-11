Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.19 Million in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTRB opened at $42.04 on Friday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

